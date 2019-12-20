GoAir Delhi-Varanasi flight makes air turn back

New Delhi, Jan 8 (IANS) GoAir on Tuesday said that its Delhi to Varanasi flight, with 50 passengers on board, did an “air turn back” due to a technical glitch.

In aviation parlance, an air turn back is conducted to return the aircraft back to the airport from where the flight had originated.

“After the turn back, the flight landed safely at Delhi airport with 50 passengers on board. The aircraft is being inspected and rectified by GoAir engineering team,” the airline said in a statement.

Industry sources say that engine trouble with A320neo aircraft led to the technical snag.

According to sources, the aircraft landed safely at Delhi airport under full emergency conditions.

