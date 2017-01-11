GoAir firms up order to buy 72 Airbus A320neo aircraft

Mumbai, Jan 11 (IANS) Wadia Group company GoAir on Wednesday said it has penned a firm contract for buying 72 aircraft of A320neo types from global aircraft manufacturer Airbus.

The agreement was reached on December 30, 2016, and doubles GoAir’s firm order book for the aircraft type to 144. The two companies entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the Farnborough International Airshow 2016 in England.

“The A320neo provides the latest technical innovations and unbeatable economics,” Wolfgang Prock-Schauer, Managing Director and Chief Executive of GoAir, was quoted as saying in a statement.

“We are happy to offer our passengers the most modern and comfortable cabins. This new order will further strengthen our network by adding more domestic and international routes in the years to come.”

The A320neo family incorporates latest technologies, including new generation engines and Sharklet wing tip devices, which together deliver more than 15 per cent in fuel savings from the day one and 20 per cent by 2020 with further cabin innovations. To date, nine A320neo aircraft have been delivered to three airlines.

GoAir was the first airline to use A320neo in the Spaceflex configuration with 186 seats without compromising on passenger leg room and comfort.

The airline had taken the delivery of its first A320neo in June 2016 and now operates a fleet of 23 aircraft.

According to the airline, with the NEO induction, GoAir will expand its network and offer fliers better connectivity.

Currently, the airline operates across 23 destinations with over 975 weekly flights and approximately 2,000-plus connections weekly. The airline uses Airbus A320 and A320neo aircraft in its fleet.

–IANS

rv/vt