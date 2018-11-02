GoAir offers up to 13 lakh seats starting at Rs 1,313

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Budget carrier GoAir on Monday announced a 13-day special sale across all sectors, offering up to 13 lakh seats with ticket prices starting as low as Rs 1,313 (all-inclusive).

According to the airline, the special sale scheme is offered to mark the company’s 13th year of establishment.

“These tickets are on sale for purchase from November 5 and available until November 18. This offer is available across all routes that GoAir operates,” the airline said in a statement.

The tickets under the scheme are available for the travel period from November 5, 2018 to November 4, 2019.

–IANS

rv/shs