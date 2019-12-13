Goans need not worry about CAA, precautions taken: Sawant

Panaji, Dec 19 (IANS) Residents of Goa need not worry about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) being passed by the Parliament, that has triggered widespread protests across the country, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Thursday.

“About the Citizenship Amendment Act which was passed, all residents of Goa, be it Hindu, Muslims, Christians, no one need to worry. For this, what precautions need to be taken have been taken,” Sawant told reporters following the Goa Liberation Day parade here on Thursday.

On Wednesday, thousands of people from civil society and opposition ranks had protested against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state capital.

–IANS

