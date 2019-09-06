Goa’s Serendipity Arts Festival launches new edition

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) The Serendipity Arts Festival, an annual multi-arts festival that takes place in the heart of Goa, raised the curtains on its fourth edition on Thursday with a celebration of percussion.

The festival was launched formally with a well-received performance of India’s varied drumming traditions in the Connaught Place here.

The performance titled “Dhamaal”, a commissioned project from the festival, is curated by Aneesh Pradhan, one of the music curators at the arts festival.

Other forms of art the festival curates events and exhibitions for, are craft, visual arts, dance, culinary Arts, photography and theatre.

Part of the curtain-raiser, a day-long seminar scheduled to take place on Friday at the British Council, will have speakers from across South Asia, who engage with art production, activism, curation and independent publishing.

Over 90 projects will be presented at Serendipity Arts Festival 2019, to be held in Panaji from December 15-22.

–IANS

sj/vd