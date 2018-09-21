‘Godzilla’ actor fascinated by humanity in India

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) “Godzilla: Final Wars” actor Jonathan Legg, who will be seen on Indian television screens with travel show “Road Less Travelled” for which he explored India, says “humanity” is a good word for the country.

“Road Less Travelled”, to be aired on EPIC channel October 1, features Legg as he travels through India in search of exotic and unique experiences.

On his experience of shooting in India, Legg said in a statement: “Producer Sashi De threw me into the deep end on our very first episode of the show by choosing Rath Yatra in Orissa (Odisha) as our destination. What a pulsating, glorious stew of humanity this was! Humanity is a good word for India.

“Glance down a side street in Calcutta (Kolkata) and you can see about every activity taking place: People brushing their teeth, showing, working, eating, conversing, sleeping… Go to Bollywood and you can find humans at their most flamboyant, go to Varanasi and you can find them at their most transcendent, go to the slums and you find humanity at its most resourceful.

“In Delhi, you have humans who live by one code, in Leh something different, and in Shillong different again. But everywhere you go the people are peaceable and approachable, kind and gentle.”

