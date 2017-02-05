Goel lays foundation stone for Para athletes training centre

Gandhinagar, Feb 5 (IANS) Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Vijay Goel on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the Centre of Excellence for Para Sports here.

The centre, which has an estimated budget of over Rs 50 crore, will have the world class facilities where Para athletes will be trained for various international competitions including Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and Olympic Games. It will also hold seminars, educational programmes and workshops throughout the year with the help of International Paralympic Committee.

On the occasion, Goel said the centre will help Para athletes to showcase their skills and talent further both at national and international level.

He also said that a talent search portal is being launched soon to spot the budding sports persons in the country.

Earlier in the day, Goel also inaugurated Sports Authority of India (SAI) training centre for para athletes at SAI Netaji Subhash Western Centre (NSWC) here.

