Goel leads march to save old Delhi’s heritage

New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) Union Minister Vijay Goel on Thursday led a march from the Red Fort to Fatehpuri Masjid here to highlight the AAP government’s alleged apathy in saving the heritage in the national capital.

Old Delhi’s iconic Chandni Chowk market place and adjoining heritage buildings would soon become unrecognisable because of the city government’s apathy, Goel said.

“In coming days, it will become hard to recognise Chandni Chowk as the area has become a victim of underdevelopment,” said Goel, who has represented Chandni Chowk for two terms in the Lok Sabha in the past.

Goel also attacked the BJP-ruled Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for allegedly allowing illegal constructions in the Chandini Chowk area.

The Minister of State for Statistics and Programme Implementation said that the famous structures of historical significance had been allowed to turn into “commercial complexes or residential buildings”.

Accompanied by around 50 Bharatiya Janata Party workers, who shouted slogans of “Save Heritage-Save Chandni Chowk”, Goel criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for “not allowing development in our area”.

“Instead of providing good governance in Delhi, they only know how to protest.”

–IANS

