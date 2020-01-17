Gokulam to give Churchill ticket money to Dhanarajan family

Kozhikode, Jan 22 (IANS) Gokulam Kerala FC will hand over all the ticket revenue from its next I League match against Churchill Brothers on January 26 to the family of late footballer Dhanarajan Radhakrishnan.

Dhanarajan, who had played for Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, Mohammedan and other clubs, met a tragic end while playing seven-a-side football match in Malappuram last month.

The club has also decided not to print complimentary tickets for the next match so that the maximum amount can be generated for the family.

“We have decided to help the family of Dhanarajan by giving all the match-day revenue from the ticket sales to his wife. We have already invited the family for the match. The club would like to help them and show respect to the footballer,” said Gokulam Gopalan, the chairman of Gokulam Kerala FC.

“His death was really a shocker for the football fraternity in the country. We know several people have decided to help his family. We also wanted to contribute and as a football club we feel it as our responsibility to do so,” he said.

“We request everyone to assist us and contribute to this cause. Our gallery tickets are priced just Rs 50 while VIP tickets are priced at Rs 100. I hope every football lover will give their contribution to help the footballer’s family,” he added.

Gokulam Kerala FC had observed a one minute silence and players had worn a black armband during the I-League match in Kozhikode after the footballer’s death.

