Gold bars seized at Bhubaneshwar airport

Bhubaneswar, March 29 (IANS) As many as 15 gold bars, weighing 1143.78 grams and worth Rs 34.90 lakh, were seized at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here on Thursday, an official statement said.

The gold bars were seized from two passengers by the Air Intelligence unit of the Customs Department.

Acting on spot intelligence, officers intercepted two passengers of Indian origin hailing from Punjab who arrived from Bangkok via Kuala Lumpur by Air Asia flight AK-31 on the intervening night of 28th/29th March, the statement said.

On conducting the body search, 15 bars wrapped with black adhesives were recovered from their rectum, the release added.

Te Customs Department had on Wednesday seized three gold bars and 148 gold rings worth over Rs 12 lakh from two passengers at the city airport.

Natives of Maharashtra’s Thane, they had also arrived from Bangkok.

–IANS

