Gold biscuits seized by BSF in Bengal

Kolkata, June 1 (IANS) Border Security Force personnel on Friday seized gold biscuits worth Rs 44 lakh, being smuggled to Bangladesh, from West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, a BSF official said.

Acting on a tip off, BSF troopers were on vigil in North 24 Parganas district’s Bongaon railway station, where they challenged a suspect who managed to flee from the spot leaving behind his luggage.

“Twelve gold biscuits weighing around 1.3 kgs worth Rs 44.15 lakhswere seized from the smuggler’s luggage. The seized gold was handed over to the Custom Department at Petrapole border outpost for further legal action,” Prabhat Kumar Singh, Deputy Commandant of BSF’s South Bengal frontier, said in a release.

The BSF has seized gold worth Rs 2.43 crore and arrested two gold smugglers so far in 2018.

–IANS

mgr/vd