Gold Coast CWG final medal tally

Gold Coast (Australia), April 15 (IANS) Top 10 positions in the final medals tally of the 21st edition of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Sunday. The list is in the order of rank, nation, gold medal, silver medal, bronze medal and total medals.

1. Australia 80 59 59 198

2. England 45 45 46 136

3. India 26 20 20 66

4. Canada 15 40 27 82

5. New Zealand 15 16 15 46

6. South Africa 13 11 13 37

7. Wales 10 12 14 36

8. Scotland 9 13 22 44

9. Nigeria 9 9 6 24

10.Cyprus 8 1 5 14

–IANS

