Gold Coast CWG medal tally after Day 1 competitions

Gold Coast, April 5 (IANS) The following is the top-10 positions in the medal tally after the Day 1 of the 21st edition of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Thursday. The list is in the order of rank, nation, gold medal, silver medal, bronze medal and total medals.

1 England 6 3 3 12

2 Australia 5 4 6 15

3 Malaysia 2 0 0 2

4 Canada 1 3 3 7

5 Scotland 1 2 2 5

6 New Zealand 1 2 0 3

7 India 1 1 0 2

8 Bermuda 1 0 0 1

9 South Africa 1 0 0 1

10 Mauritius 0 1 0 1

–IANS

pur/nir