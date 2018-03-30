Gold Coast CWG medal tally after Day 1 competitions
Gold Coast, April 5 (IANS) The following is the top-10 positions in the medal tally after the Day 1 of the 21st edition of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Thursday. The list is in the order of rank, nation, gold medal, silver medal, bronze medal and total medals.
1 England 6 3 3 12
2 Australia 5 4 6 15
3 Malaysia 2 0 0 2
4 Canada 1 3 3 7
5 Scotland 1 2 2 5
6 New Zealand 1 2 0 3
7 India 1 1 0 2
8 Bermuda 1 0 0 1
9 South Africa 1 0 0 1
10 Mauritius 0 1 0 1
