Gold Coast CWG medal tally after Day 10

Gold Coast (Australia), April 14 (IANS) Top 10 positions in the medals tally after Day 10 of the 21st edition of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Saturday. The list is in the order of rank, nation, gold medal, silver medal, bronze medal and total medals.

1.Australia 75 55 57 187

2.England 42 40 41 123

3.India 25 16 18 59

4.Canada 15 39 27 81

5.South Africa 13 11 13 37

6.New Zealand 12 16 14 42

7.Wales 10 12 14 36

8.Scotland 9 13 21 43

9.Nigeria 9 8 6 23

10.Cyprus 8 1 5 14

–IANS

