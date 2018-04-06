Gold Coast CWG medal tally after Day 3 competitions

Gold Coast, April 7 (IANS) Top-10 positions in the medal tally after Day 3 of the 21st edition of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Saturday. The list is in the order of rank, nation, gold medal, silver medal, bronze medal and total medals.

1 Australia 20 17 20 57

2 England 14 12 6 32

3 Canada 5 7 6 18

4 India 4 1 1 6

5 South Africa 4 0 3 7

6 Scotland 3 6 6 15

7 New Zealand 3 4 5 12

8 Wales 2 3 1 6

9 Malaysia 2 0 1 3

10 Bermuda 1 0 0 1

–IANS

