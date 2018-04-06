Gold Coast CWG medal tally after Day 4 competitions

Gold Coast, April 8 (IANS) Top-10 positions in the medal tally after Day 4 of the 21st edition of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Sunday. The list is in the order of rank, nation, gold medal, silver medal, bronze medal and total medals.

1 Australia 31 25 28 84

2 England 19 19 9 47

3 Canada 7 15 10 32

4 India 7 2 3 12

5 Scotland 6 7 10 23

6 New Zealand 4 7 6 17

7 South Africa 4 1 4 9

8 Wales 3 4 3 10

9 Cyprus 2 0 2 4

10 Malaysia 2 0 1 3

–IANS

pur/vd