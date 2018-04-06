Gold Coast CWG medal tally after Day 4 competitions
Gold Coast, April 8 (IANS) Top-10 positions in the medal tally after Day 4 of the 21st edition of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Sunday. The list is in the order of rank, nation, gold medal, silver medal, bronze medal and total medals.
1 Australia 31 25 28 84
2 England 19 19 9 47
3 Canada 7 15 10 32
4 India 7 2 3 12
5 Scotland 6 7 10 23
6 New Zealand 4 7 6 17
7 South Africa 4 1 4 9
8 Wales 3 4 3 10
9 Cyprus 2 0 2 4
10 Malaysia 2 0 1 3
