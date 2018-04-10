Gold Coast CWG medal tally after Day 7 competitions
Gold Coast (Australia), April 11 (IANS) Top 10 positions in the medal tally after Day 7 of the 21st edition of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Wednesday. The list is in the order of rank, nation, gold medal, silver medal, bronze medal and total medals.
1 Australia 57 43 45 145
2 England 25 30 21 76
3 India 12 4 8 24
4 South Africa 10 7 9 26
5 New Zealand 9 10 8 27
6 Canada 8 22 17 47
7 Scotland 7 11 14 32
8 Wales 7 8 8 23
9 Cyprus 5 0 2 7
10 Nigeria 4 4 0 8
–IANS
