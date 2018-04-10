Gold Coast CWG medal tally after Day 7 competitions

Gold Coast (Australia), April 11 (IANS) Top 10 positions in the medal tally after Day 7 of the 21st edition of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Wednesday. The list is in the order of rank, nation, gold medal, silver medal, bronze medal and total medals.

1 Australia 57 43 45 145

2 England 25 30 21 76

3 India 12 4 8 24

4 South Africa 10 7 9 26

5 New Zealand 9 10 8 27

6 Canada 8 22 17 47

7 Scotland 7 11 14 32

8 Wales 7 8 8 23

9 Cyprus 5 0 2 7

10 Nigeria 4 4 0 8

