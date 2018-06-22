Gold worth Rs 31 lakh seized at Odisha airport

Bhubaneswar, June 24 (IANS) One kg of gold worth Rs 31 lakh was seized by the Air Intelligence Unit of Customs at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here on Sunday, officials said.

Being the fifth gold seizure in the last 10 days, the Customs officials have seized two gold bracelets and a necklace from two persons who arrived here from Bangkok and Dubai.

Both the passengers, who hail from Delhi and Odisha, were detained by the Customs officials.

About eight kgs of gold has been seized at the city airport in the past two and a half months, official sources said.

–IANS

