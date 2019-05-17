Gold worth Rs 48.50 lakh seized at Goa airport

Panaji, May 21 (IANS) Customs officials in Goa seized gold worth Rs 48.50 lakh from a passenger who arrived at the Dabolim International Airport here from Oman on Tuesday, officials said.

The accused Moseen Bepari, a resident of North Goa District, is being questioned, an official statement said.

“Gold plates collectively weighing 1.6 kgs were packed in a plastic bag which was concealed in the waist band of his jeans and soles of shoes,” the statement said.

The international passenger had arrived at the Goa airport from Muscat in Oman via an Oman Air flight.

–IANS

maya/kr