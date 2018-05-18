Golf: First camp of Usha Junior Training Programme ends

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) The first camp of the Usha Junior Training Programme (JTP) for Golf concluded at Delhi Golf Club here on Wednesday.

Vivaan Agarwal, Armin Paul Singh, Devansh Khandelwal, Keya K. Badugu, Vedant Jain, Netra Suri and Shravan Kadyan took away the maximum number of prizes across categories like Putting, Chipping, Pitching, Bunker, Long Drive and Playing competitions.

As many as 50 youngsters in the first camp were trained under the guidance of renowned golf coach Vikram Sethi.

The 32nd edition of the Usha Junior Training Programme is divided into four camps (each of 10 day duration) starting May 14, May 24, June 3 and June 13, respectively.

Under the guidance of well-known Category-A coaches, Sethi, Nonita Lall Qureshi and Jasjit Singh, every participating kid will be trained on different aspects of the game.

Usha International, country’s household consumer durables brand, has been associated with the Junior Training Programme (JTP) of the Delhi Golf Club since 2006 with the aim of introducing golf to youngsters between the age groups of eight and 17 years.

–IANS

gau/vd