Golfer Catlin on track at Asia-Pacific Classic

Henan (China), May 19 (IANS) John Catlin of the United States is on course to win his maiden Asian Tour title after carding a three-under-par 69 to stay in the lead at the $300,000 Asia-Pacific Classic golf tournament here.

The two-time Asian Development Tour (ADT) winner admitted that he was not playing up to his standards, but he still managed to card six birdies against three bogeys to lead with a 13-under-par 203 total at the St Andrews Golf Club.

Adam Blyth of Australia is just a shot behind the leader after signing a 68. Similar to his second round, he made a string of birdies towards the end of the front nine. He was in good form on Saturday, having dropped only a single shot at the 10th hole.

Japan’s Shohei Hasegawa finished the day in lone third place on a 206 total. Like Blyth, he had a near flawless round, carding four birdies against a lone bogey on hole 14.

Local favourite Xiao Bowen continues to play well on home soil as he carded a 69 to keep pace with the leaders. He scored five birdies against two bogeys and with three good rounds in, he felt that the form that led to his victory in Xiamen is returning to him.

He is tied fourth with Englishman Callum Tarren and Australian Jack Wilson.

–IANS

ajb/vm