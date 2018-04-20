Golf

Golfer Gangjee second at Panasonic Open

Osaka, April 21 (IANS) India’s Rahil Gangjee carded a third-round three-under 68 to trail South Koreas Hyungsung Kim by a stroke at the Panasonic Open Golf Championship here on Saturday.

Hyungsung sunk a birdie at the last hole to snatch the outright lead with a 67 that gave him a three-day total of 12-under 201 at the Ibaraki Country Club.

Gangjee, who has been winless on the Asian Tour since 2004, fired his first salvo with two opening birdies. He dropped a shot on six but recovered well with another pair of birdies on eight and nine.

The 39-year-old Indian then struggled in his back-nine as he was caught off guard by the swirling winds that proved to be a huge challenge.

Flamboyant Shingo Katayama of Japan returned with a 70 to take third place. Korean-American Sihwan Kim still stands an outside chance of winning the Panasonic Swing series when he signed for a 68 to share fourth place with overnight leader Rikuya Hoshino of Japan and Korea’s Junggon Hwang.

India’s Ajeetesh Sandhu also remained in contention for his second win on the Asian Tour after he carded a 68 which took him to a share of seventh place on 2016 total.

One stroke behind him at the 14th spot was Arjun atwal, who scored a 66, while S.S.P. Chawrasia was joint 21st with a 207 total following a 67.

