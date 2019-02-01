Golfer Gursimar looks to keep momentum in 3rd leg of Hero WPT

Ahmedabad, Feb 4 (IANS) Fresh from her win in the second leg, golfer Gursimar Badwal will look to continue the momentum as the third leg of the Hero womens Pro Golf Tour starts at the Kensville Golf and Country Club here on Tuesday.

Gursimar, a consistent performer, will face a stiff challenge from Amandeep Drall, the runner-up in the second leg, Neha Tripathi (winner of the first leg) and Tvesa Malik, winner of the Hero Order of Merit in 2018.

The event, which carries a prize purse of Rs. 8 lakh, will also feature Gaurika Bishnoi and Afshan Fatima, two talented stars waiting to strike this season.

Sifat Alag, Sonam Chugh and Ayesha Kapur will go out in the first leg, while Khushi Khanijau, Mehar Atwal and Amandeep are in the second group followed by Afshan Fatima, Gaurika and Komal Chaudhary.

Jyotsna Singh, Anousha Tripathi and Tvesa are in the fourth group and then Smriti Mehra, Gursimar and Siddhi Kapoor are in the fifth group.

Ishavari Prasanna, Dolma Rawat and Neha are in the penultimate group with Lavanya Tatiwala, Hita Prakash and Anisha Padukone in the final group.

–IANS

