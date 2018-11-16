Golfer Molinari is Race to Dubai champion

Dubai, Nov 18 (IANS) Francesco Molinari on Sunday crowned his best-ever season as he became the first Italian golfer to be the Race to Dubai champion.

Thanks to his consistency throughout the season and his triumphs at The Open — his maiden major title — and the BMW PGA Championship, Molinari maintained Europe’s number one spot following the DP World Tour Championship, which Danny Willett of the United Kingdom won, reports Efe.

“It’s incredible. Now I’m going to have time to sit down and relax and really think back about the last few months,” the European Tour website cited Molinari as saying after he concluded the tourney in the 26th spot, 12 strokes more than Willett.

Molinari dethroned Tommy Fleetwood of the United Kingdom, who came 16th at Jumeirah Golf Estates, much higher than the Italian golfer, but he needed nothing but the win to successfully defend his title.

The win, however, was Willett’s as the English golfer started the fourth round of the tournament in auspicious fashion posting an eagle on the second hole.

The strong start, alongside four birdies, allowed Willett the luxury of bogeying twice and was still able to finish the round at 4 under and 18 under throughout the tourney, just two strokes ahead of fellow Englishman Matt Wallace, who was tied with Patrick Reed of the United States.

Spaniard Jon Rahm, the defending champion, shared the fourth spot with countryman Adrian Otaegui, who led the standings after the first round, and Dean Burmester of South Africa four strokes off the pace.

