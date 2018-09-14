Golfer Park wins Shinhan Donghae Open

Incheon (South Korea), Sep 16 (IANS) Sanghyun Park of South Korea shot a magnificent eight-under-par 63 to win the 34th Shinhan Donghae Open golf tournament here on Sunday.

The 35-year-old Park thus won his second Asian Tour title following his dominant five-shot win at the Bear’s Best Cheongna Golf Club here.

Park started the final round with a slim one-shot lead, but he pulled away from the rest of the field after scoring six birdies on his front nine.

Even with a five-shot lead at the turn, Park continued to dictate proceedings as he marked another two birdies on his scorecard before signing for 22-under-par 262 total.

The Korean set a new tournament record for the lowest winning gross score. Jiman Kang and Gaganjeet Bhullar, champions in 2006 and 2016 respectively, jointly held the previous record of 269.

Park also beat the record for lowest winning to-par score of 19-under-par, set by Kang.

Zimbabwe’s Scott Vincent posted his eighth top-10 finish on the Asian Tour this season after a carding a 66 to take the lone second place.

He crept up to Park towards the end of the round after sinking three consecutive birdies from holes 13 to 15, but his tournament unravelled after his approach at the 16th found the water, resulting in a double bogey.

Nick Voke traded eight birdies against two bogeys en route to a 65 to finish third.

