Golfer Reed regains Masters green jacket for US

Augusta (Georgia), April 9 (IANS) US golfer Patrick Reed won his first Masters tourney with a score of 15-under 273 total, thus regaining the green jacket for the Americans after the victories of Britain’s Danny Willett in 2016 and Spain’s Sergio Garcia the next year.

Reed on Sunday shot 71, adding 69, 66, 67 he scored in the first three rounds, leading after rounds two and three and coming in one shot below compatriot Rickie Fowler and two below Jordan Spieth, reported Efe.

This was 27-year-old Reed’s fifth visit to the Masters, and he’d never finished better than a tie for 22nd.

“I put too much pressure on myself,” he was quoted as saying by the tournament’s official website. “I tried so hard to hit the perfect shots. This week, I said, ‘Hey, it’s golf. Go play. Be you.’ I was able to stay in that mindset the entire week.”

Reed told the BBC: “I knew it was going to be tough. Any time trying to close off a golf tournament is really hard but to close off my first major at a place that’s so close to me, being where I went to college, means so much.”

Hed is the first American to win the tourney since Spieth did so in 2015, although the latter — questing for his second green jacket – came in third in this year’s event with a total of 13-under 275.

The 27-year-old Texan almost managed to shoot under 70 in all four rounds of the event, something that nobody has managed to do in its entire history.

Jon Rahm of Spain was fourth with a total of 277.

The tournament has been held this past week at the historic Augusta National Golf Club course.

–IANS

pur/vd