Golfer Ridhima shines at Women’s Indian Open

Gurgaon, Oct 18 (IANS) Ridhima Dilawari was the toast of the Indian contingent when she returned a card of 3-under 69 to be placed tied fifth after the first round of the Womens Indian Open 2018 golf tournament.

The 20-year-old, who is playing only her second event as a professional, is three behind the leader, Norwegian Tonje Daffinrud (66).

Dilawari, who played at Asian Games in September as an amateur, turned pro three weeks ago and played just one event on the domestic Tour. She led for two days but ended T-4th on the third and final day.

With three birdies in last four holes, including the tough 18th, Ridhima was the best Indian, while Gaurika Bishnoi, playing on her home course, capitalised on a lucky bounce on the rocky 17th hole en route to a 1-under 71 card.

Gaurika was tied 11th, while three other Indians, including local amateur Sifat Sagoo, Tvesa Malik and Afshan Fatima, were tied 18th with identical scores of 72 each.

Vani Kapoor had a disappointing 5-over 77 that left her a lot of work to do to make the cut, which will be applied at the end of the second day.

–IANS

