Golfer Vani finishes tied 33rd in Finland

Lahti (Finland), June 9 (IANS) Indian woman golfer Vani Kapoor struggled for a six-over 78 in the third and final round to finish tied 33rd in the Viaplay Ladies Finnish Open, the Ladies European Tour (LET) Access series event here on Saturday.

Vani finished with an overall score of nine-over par 225 after recording rounds of 75, 72 and 78 — 11 shots off the pace at the Messila Golf.

Her third round was troubled by two double-bogeys on the par-four 10th and 11th holes. She also carded bogeys on the sixth and 13th.

The tournament was won by Sweden’s Julia Engstrom, who won in a five-woman play-off with five players tied at the leading score of two-under 214, after three rounds of golf.

Julia Engstrom won after converting a birdie on the second play-off hole.

–IANS

