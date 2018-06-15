Golfer Vani makes positive start at Thailand Championship

Pattaya, June 21 (IANS) Golfer Vani Kapoor made a positive start in the Thailand Championship, finishing round one in tied 24th position as she carded even-par 72 at the Pheonix Gold Golf and Country Club here on Thursday.

Vani sank four birdies on the second, third, seventh and 10th holes along with a couple of bogeys and one double bogey on hole nine, which evened up her score at the end of day one of the Ladies European Tour (LET) meet.

Anne Van Dam of the Netherlands led the 126-strong field at the end of the opening day, returning a card of five-under 67.

