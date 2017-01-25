Gomez, The Weeknd’s ‘sexy, flirty relationship’

Los Angeles, Jan 26 (IANS) Singer The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, really likes his rumoured new girlfriend Selena Gomez and the duo talk to each other every day.

According to a source, The Weeknd has been romancing Gomez since they were spotted kissing each other earlier this month, and they are in a “sexy and flirty relationship”, reports eonline.com.

“He really likes her. They text every day. They have a really sexy and flirty relationship. They laugh and like each other’s personalities,” the source said.

The source further claimed that the duo is “just having fun” for the time being and not getting too serious.

“As of now, they are just having fun and enjoying each other,” the source added.

–IANS

sas/ks/