Gond artist exhibits tribal motifs in Delhi show

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) The daughter of master Gond Pradhan artist Jangarh Singh Shyam is currently exhibiting an array of tribal-style paintings in a solo show here.

In ‘Tribal Traditions’, Bhopal-based Gond artist Japani Shyam carries forward the legacy of her father who is known to have put the art form on the global map.

“I was always around my father even as a seven-eight year old, totally enamoured by his paintings, especially the way he used to tell folk tales through his art,” the 30-year-old, who also has to her name the FICCI Young Achiever’s Award 2018, said.

With leaner, straighter lines than her father, the motifs she picks are still essentially Gond, but the two that fascinate her are trees and birds — symbols of the natural way of living of India’s middle-belt tribe.

The exhibition that opened on Thursday, is on for public viewing at the Greater Kailash-based Gallerie Ganesha here till September 22.

–IANS

