Good Friday observed in Bengal

Kolkata, March 30 (IANS) Churches across Bengal observed Good Friday and urged people to maintain peace and harmony by extending goodwill, tolerance and forgiveness.

In Hoogly district’s Bandel Church, the oldest Catholic church in eastern India, Father T.L. Francis spoke to the devout and marked the beginning of the Holy Triduum, commemorating events related to the last days of Jesus Christ’s earthly existence including the Last Supper, agony in the garden of Gethsemane, betrayal by Judas Iscariot — one of his 12 disciples — condemnation, way of the cross, crucifixion, death, burial and resurrection.

“Whatever be our religion or culture, living in peace with fellow humans and in harmony with nature and other living beings, as did St Francis of Assisi, is the hallmark of Good Friday, and is the only path to co-existence and peaceful living,” said the Prior of Marian shrine at Bandel.

The priest’s Good Friday and Easter messages come in the wake of Pope Francis’ lenten call for peace and reconciliation among all people of good will.

In Calcutta archdiocese, four other churches besides the Bandel Church, were kept open in five districts for 24 consecutive hours, with several priests offering an opportunity for both Eucharistic adoration and sacramental confession. The devotees observed the occasion here with fasts and day-long prayers.

Good Friday is a Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death at Calvary. It is observed during the Holy Week as part of the Paschal Triduum on the Friday preceding Easter Sunday.

