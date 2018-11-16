Good looks was never in the forefront for me, says Sonakshi Sinha

Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Actress Sonakshi Sinha, last seen onscreen in ‘Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi’, says looking good was never a priority in her life.

Sonkashi was interacting with media at India’s biggest health show ‘Future of Wellness 2018’ on Saturday in Mumbai.

Talking about her transformation journey form flab to fit, Sonakshi said, “For me while growing up, it was never about looks because this (acting) is not what I wanted to do in life.”

She said she wanted to be a fashion designer, marine biologist and an astronaut at different phases of her life. “So, I wanted to do a lot of things which is why good looks was never in the forefront for me.”

“I was a complete tom-boy. My whole life revolved around sports… I was good at sports, in speaking and in my school work. So, I had all these things to be confident about, but unfortunately a lot of girls don’t have that mind space. I would like them to have that mind space.”

Her advice on fitness? “I think results are the biggest motivator and any woman when she sees results on herself will want to improve on them and keep at it. I think fitness should be a way of life no matter what profession you are in.”

She says it’s important to be happy in life. “Until you are happy from within, it’s not going to show outside. I think if you want to transform yourself then, you first need to train your mind then your body will follow that,” she said.

Sonkashi Sinha will be seen onscreen in Abhishek Varman’s ‘Kalank’. It also features Aditya Roy Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit Nene in lead roles.

It is scheduled to release on April 19, 2019.

–IANS

iv/prs