‘Good man di…’ has a happy vibe: Shankar Ehsaan Loy

Mumbai, June 27 (IANS) “Good man di laaltain”, sung by Sukhwinder Singh for the film “Soorma”, has a very happy vibe, say composers Shankar Ehsaan Loy.

“Soorma” is a biographical film based on the life of hockey player Sandeep Singh, essayed by Diljit Dosanjh.

The celebratory song features at a point in the film where Sandeep Singh’s family and friends are seen welcoming him back home after the sports media abroad christens him with the moniker – ‘Flicker Singh’.

This transpired owing to his strong performance in the Indian Hockey Team ensuring victory for Team India with his famous Drag Flick.

“This song has a very happy vibe. We all worked on it keeping in mind Sandeep’s feeling after achieving the feat of winning for team India and also been given the name ‘Flicker Singh’. This song is definitely from our heart,” Shankar Ehsaan Loy said in a joint statement to IANS.

Music label Sony Music will unveil the song on Friday.

“We will be releasing ‘Good man di laaltain’ as the third single on June 29. It is a fun song and has a bhangra vibe to it. Composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy and penned by Gulzar, the song ignites the feeling of dance and watching the lead crew groove makes one want to do the same.

“We plan on releasing the entire album in the first week of July across audio streaming platforms,” said Sanujeet Bhujabal, Marketing Director, Sony Music India.

“Soorma” is directed by Shaad Ali and produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Chitrangda Singh and Deepak Singh.

“We have received phenomenal response to the first two songs (‘Ishq di baajiyaan’ and ‘Soorma’ anthem) and are hoping that this song too sung by Sukhwinder Singh, also gets a lot of love from the audience,” said Sneha Rajani, Head, Sony Pictures Networks Productions.

–IANS

nn/vm