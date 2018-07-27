‘Good News’ movie nothing to do with social cause: Akshay

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who has signed Dharma Productions ‘Good News’, on Wednesday said that the coming film has nothing to do with any social cause.

Akshay was interacting with the media at his film Gold’s IMAX format trailer and poster launch along with co-actors Mouni Roy, Vineet Kumar Singh, Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal and producer Ritesh Sidhwani in Mumbai.

Akshay was replying to question whether it was his conscious decision to do content- driven films late in his career. “No… I am doing all kinds of movies. Now, I am shooting for ‘Housefull 4’ and that film is not going to deliver any social message.

“The only message it’s going to give is that you should laugh more often. Similarly, I am doing ‘Good News’ and there are many other things which I am doing which does not have anything to do with social cause…”

Asked whether he will ever feature in a movie or a web series broadcasted by online streaming giants like Amazon or Netflix, he said: “At the moment, I am just seeing myself on the Imax format, which is huge. But you never know… I may say if I get something good to do, I may, but I don’t know as of now.”

On what drives him to do patriotic movies as people called him “modern-day Bharat Kumar”, he said: “There are so many things which I do… they all are very close to my heart. That is why I am doing so. There is no one particular genre or reason why I am doing a certain kind of film. They are very close… whether it’s ‘Toilet – Ek Prem Katha’, ‘Pad Man’ or ‘Airlift’ or ‘Gold’…”

‘Good News’ is laugh riot, family drama in which Akshay and Kareena Kapoor Khan are playing a married couple and trying for a baby.

The Raj Mehta directorial also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, playing a Punjabi married couple trying for a baby as well.

Producer Karan Johar is yet to make an official announcement about the film. It is expected to go on the floor by the end of this year.

–IANS

