Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) The much-awaited Kareena Kapoor Khan-Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Good News’ is slated to release on December 27, the makers said.

Producer of the film, Karan Johar Tweeted, “Delivering #GoodNews for a good year ahead! See you 27th December!”

The film is directed by Raj Mehta and explores the subject of surrogacy. It also features Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani and Jimmy Sheirgill.

–IANS

aru/prs