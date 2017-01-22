Good to be back at Eden and win a game, says Ben Stokes

Kolkata, Jan 22 (IANS) England’s Man of the Match Ben Stokes said on Sunday that it is nice to comeback to the same venue where they lost the World T20 final last year and get a win in similar circumstances.

England last April lost by four wickets with two balls remaining to the West Indies at the Eden Gardens, the same venue where they beat India on Sunday by five runs to script their first win of the series.

“It was nine months ago, so don’t remember much of that. But obviously it’s good to be back here and get a win,” Stokes, who cried after that heart-wrenching defeat when Carlos Brathwaite hit four back to back sixes to crush England’s hopes despite all odds stacked against them, said.

England beat India on Sunday by five wickets to end the series 2-1.

On Chris Woakes, who bowled the last over when India needed 16 runs and Kedar Jadhav (90 off 75) hit a six and a four in the first two balls, captain Eoin Morgan said it was amazing stuff from the bowler.

“He was brilliant. To get back after being hit for two back to back boundaries and bowl those dot balls is amazing.

“It was six off four four bowls and I thought then we are still favourites with a couple of good yorkers. We planned to stand at the boundary and get them out,” he said.

On Stokes’ performance, Morgan said the all-rounder, who finished with figures of 3/63 and an unbeaten 55, has more in his locker and is a great player.

“I think he has more in his tank than what you saw. To have a player like him in your team is great. He gives everything he has on the day which is a lot. We don’t take that for granted,” Morgan said.

–IANS

dm/nir