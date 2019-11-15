Google Assistant begins streaming curated audio news

San Francisco, Nov 20 (IANS) Google has introduced a new service called “Your News Update” that will let Google Assistant stream short news stories based on your interests, location, history and preferences, as well as the top news stories.

“Your News Update” is now available in English in the US, and will expand internationally next year, the company said in a statement.

You can find “Your News Update” in Google Assistant settings — under the You tab, navigate to News and switch your News playlist format. Then say “Hey Google, play me the news” or add news to one of your “Assistant Routines”.

In 2016, the company launched initial “News on Assistant” product, with news briefings from top publishers.

“Collaborations with publishers from around the world over nearly two years have helped us imagine the future of audio news, and have reinforced the importance of building a healthy ecosystem for both listeners and publishers,” said Liz Gannes, Product Manager, News.

Google has licensed audio from a variety of news sources, including ABC, Cheddar, The Associated Press, CNN, Fox News Radio, PBS, Reuters, WYNC, and some local radio stations.

The company said once “Your News Update” goes live, users will be able to choose between either the new audio news system or the original one.

