Google Assistant now gives snapshot of your day

San Francisco, July 18 (IANS) Google is adding a feature called “snapshot” to Assistant that would maintain a visual overview of your daily schedule and provide suggestions and personalised information to ensure you do not get late for your flight or miss the last date for payment of a bill.

“The new visual snapshot provides curated, helpful information based on the time of day, location and your recent interactions with the Assistant,” Deniz Binay, Product Manager, Google Assistant, wrote in a blog post on Tuesday.

The new feature is expected to reach to Android and iOS devices in a week’s time in all the languages supported by the Google Assistant.

With “snapshot”, Google Assistant would also send notifications on the phone to remind users of important upcoming events, bills, packages, flight delays and more.

“As you scroll down, you’ll see your agenda, reminders, restaurant or movie reservations, your favorite stocks, upcoming bills, packages in transit, and suggestions for new Actions you should try,” the post added.

The overviews would be updated throughout the day and the updates could be checked by tapping the new icon located in the top right corner of Assistant. iOS users could check for updates after launching the app.

“We’ll continue to add more useful features to your ‘snapshot’ over time like a new ‘discovery’ section to help you find activities nearby; reminders on where you parked; personalised recommendations for music and podcasts; and much more,” Binay wrote.

–IANS

rp/gb/vm