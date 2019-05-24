Google bans in-app online ordering of marijuana

San Francisco, May 30 (IANS) Google is banning online ordering and delivering of marijuana via apps downloaded from its Play Store, according to the latest update to its policy guidelines.

Google said it does not allow apps to facilitate the sale of marijuana or marijuana products, no matter if they are legal or not.

Like some states, California legalised sale and consumption of cannabis for recreational purposes for adults aged 21 years and older in January 2018, even though marijuana remains illegal at the federal level, Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

Google’s new rule bans users from ordering marijuana through an in-app shopping cart feature, or assisting people in arranging delivery or pickup of marijuana.

Google said the updated policy aims to keep the Play Store “a safe and respectful platform” by creating standards against the content that is harmful or inappropriate for its users.

Google is not the first Internet giant that has prohibited in-app sale of cannabis for users.

Apple’s App Store has already placed a ban on facilitating the sale of marijuana, tobacco, or controlled substances and on any move to encourage consumption of tobacco products and illegal drugs via apps bought from the store.

