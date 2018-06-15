Google Doodle remembers famous glass chemist Marga Faulstich

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) Google on Saturday remembered the famous German glass chemist Marga Faulstich on her 103rd birthday with a Doodle. She was the first woman executive at global glass manufacturer Schott AG.

Born on June 16, 1915, Faulstich worked with Schott AG for 44 years.

During this time, she worked on more than 300 types of optical glasses and 40 patents were registered in her name.

Faulstich began her training as a graduate assistant at Schott AG after graduating in 1935 from high school, according to Google.

In her early years, she worked on the development of thin films.

Her findings are still being used in the manufacturing of sunglasses, anti-reflective lenses and glass facades.

Faulstich received international recognition for the invention of the lightweight lens “SF 64”, for which she was honoured in 1973.

She died in 1998 in Mainz at the age of 82.

