Google helps Delhi Police to identify sender of alert

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) The Delhi Police SIT, investigating the CBSE paper leaks case, has got a response by Google team which helped them identify the man who has sent the mail to alert the Board Chairman Anita Karwal, a police officer said.

The police officer, speaking anonymity because he was not authorised to give probe details, said: “The man who sent the alert to CBSE Chairman is being questioned to ascertain from where he got the question papers and who were the culprits in this syndicate.”

“The man using email id ‘[email protected]’ had alerted Karwal on March 28 regarding the leak of Class 10 mathematics paper,” he added.

“Beside this, three persons including a school principal, a CBSE employee and one more have also been questioned in the probe,” he said, adding police are also checking seven teachers’ bank account details to establish any money laundering was done in this syndicate.

He said the SIT has already written to WhatsApp Headquarters in California, seeking its help “to revive the deleted chats and messages shared on these groups, has also got some details which are being examined with Cyber experts”.

Meanwhile, Special Commissioner of Police R.P. Upadhyaya said: “The SIT has so far questioned 53 students and 7 teachers in connection with the leak of Class 10 maths and Class 12 economics question papers. Six WhatsApp groups figuring in the trail of transmission of papers are also being looked into.”

“Two more ACP-rank officers with their teams have been added in SIT for further probe,” he added.

The CBSE paper leak of Class 10 maths and Class 12 economics question papers has affected lakhs of students across India.

Earlier the CBSE academic unit at Rouse Avenue near ITO had on March 26 received some sheets of handwritten answers of economics paper in an envelope without sender’s name.

