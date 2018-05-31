Google launches its ‘Lens’ feature on Xperia handsets

San Francisco, June 1 (IANS) Google is reportedly expanding its “Google Lens” to the native camera apps of more devices that now includes Sony’s “Xperia XZ2” and “XZ2 Compact” handsets.

To get access to “Google Lens”, “Xperia XZ2”, and “XZ2 Compact” users need to update their Google app in the Play Store, AndroidPolice reported.

The upgraded “Google Lens” is an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based platform that provides helpful features, links and instant details about whatever the user wishes to see in the viewfinder.

Earlier in May, during Google’s annual I/O developer conference, the search-engine giant announced that “Google Lens” will be integrated directly into the smartphone camera of Google-made devices and top-tier Android handsets, The Verge reported.

“Google responded to a request for more details, saying more devices will be rolling out the ‘Lens’ feature on an ongoing basis,” The Verge added.

“Google Lens” was first announced in 2017. Initially, the AI-based camera app was rolled out to 10 Android smartphones from manufacturers including Google itself, LG, Motorola, Xiaomi, OnePlus and more.

