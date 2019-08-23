Google moving Pixel production from China to Vietnam

San Francisco, Aug 29 (IANS) Google is planning to move the production of its Pixel smartphones from China to Vietnam, starting this year, to avoid higher Chinese labour costs and the tariffs resulting from the trade war between the US and China.

The US Internet giant has started to convert an old Nokia factory in the northern Vietnamese province of Bac Ninh to handle production of Pixel phones, Nikkei Asia Review reported on Wednesday.

As per the report, the company would move production of most of its American-bound hardware outside of China, including Pixel phones and its smart speaker, Google Home.

The upcoming production lines would be a major part of Google’s move for growth in the smartphone market and the company is aiming to ship around 8-10 million smartphones this year.

Meanwhile, Google is expected to refresh its Pixel series with two new offerings — Pixel 4 and 4 XL — later in October.

The Pixel 4 device may come with a square camera module at the back which will house a dual rear camera setup.

Reports suggest the phone would either have an in-display fingerprint sensor or a 3D face unlock module at the front or both.

