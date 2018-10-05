Google offers news organisations Cloud credit worth up to $100,000

San Francisco, Oct 12 (IANS) There is good news for news organisations that want to leverage the power of Cloud technology to improve storytelling and boost their business as Google is offering such organisations with fewer than 1,000 employees an opportunity to apply for up to $100,000 each in Google Cloud Platform credits.

Google said it would also give qualifying organisations up to $50,000 in additional implementation support.

“Google Cloud Platform credits, publishers can simplify time-intensive tasks like translating articles and transcribing interviews through tools like Cloud Speech to Text and the Cloud Translation API,” Sibel Lowin, Global Partnerships Solutions Lead, News and Publishing, Google, wrote in a blog post on Thursday.

With a wide range of tools, Cloud technology can be tailored to each news organisation’s unique needs.

To help get the most of their Cloud Credits, all publishers in the programme will work with third-party Cloud specialists to craft a strategy that uses Cloud’s diverse tools to support storytelling and business needs, Google said.

“Cloud can help publishers understand articles and classify content to provide more personalised offerings to their readers using the Natural Language Processing API and intelligently organise entire photo archives of millions of photos to help reporters uncover new sources of information to tell more engaging stories,” Lowin said.

