Google pulling plug on YouTube Gaming app by May end

San Francisco, May 28 (IANS) Google is set to finally pull the plug on the standalone YouTube Gaming app in just a few days, months after it announced it would be merged with the standard YouTube platform.

“We want to continue to build a stronger home for the gaming community that thrives on YouTube, not just the YouTube Gaming app. After May 2019, we’ll retire the YouTube Gaming app and focus our gaming efforts across YouTube,” the company wrote in its support page.

The tech giant had made the announcement in September 2018 but missed the original March shutdown date.

YouTube Gaming visitors who may have saved or viewed content over the years would run of luck as the video sharing platform says it’s not possible to transfer games already saved on YouTube Gaming.

The company suggested that subscribers club their YouTube Gaming and normal YouTube subscriptions.

