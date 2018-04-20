Google rolls out new Search experience for job seekers in India

New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) Continuing with its customised India-centric innovations, Google on Tuesday rolled out a new experience that will help jobs seekers easily find relevant employment opportunities in Search.

Users can access this experience in English on the Search app in Android and iOS operating systems.

Job seekers can use filters like location, type and the field in which they want a job to narrow down the results.

The experience lets the job seekers, search, save the listings, share them and even sign up for alerts.

Google has partnered with several job search platform, including LinkedIn, QuikrJobs, Shine.com, among others and integrated them with the Search.

The company also released open documentation, which will assist organisations to make their job openings discoverable on Search.

