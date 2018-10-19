Google sacks dozens over sexual harassment

San Francisco, Oct 26 (IANS) Google has sacked 48 people including 13 senior managers over sexual harassment claims since 2016.

In a letter to employees on Thursday, Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said the tech giant was taking a “hard line” on inappropriate conduct, reports the BBC.

The letter was in response to a New York Times report that Android creator Andy Rubin received a $90 million exit package despite facing misconduct allegations.

Sam Singer, a spokesman for Rubin, denied the allegations, the newspaper said.

Singer said Rubin decided to leave Google in 2014 to launch a venture capital firm and technology incubator called Playground.

Pichai’s letter said the New York Times story was “difficult to read” and that Google was “dead serious” about providing a “safe and inclusive workplace”.

“We want to assure you that we review every single complaint about sexual harassment or inappropriate conduct, we investigate and we take action,” he continued.

None of the employees dismissed in the past two years had received an exit package, Pichai added.

According to the New York Times report, two unnamed Google executives said then-Chief Executive Larry Page asked Rubin to resign after the company confirmed a complaint by a female employee about a sexual encounter in a hotel room in 2013.

A Google investigation found the woman’s complaint to be credible, the paper reported, but the company has not confirmed this.

Rubin has said he did not engage in misconduct and left Google of his own accord.

Shares in Alphabet, which owns Google, fell more than 3 per cent in New York after it reported revenues of $33.7 billion for the three months to September.

However, net profit soared $2.5 billion to $9.2 billion.

–IANS