Google seeks ‘Vice President of Hardware Engineering for Wearables’; sparks speculation

San Francisco, Feb 8 (IANS) A new opening listed on Google Careers site for the position of “Vice President (VP) of Hardware Engineering for Wearables” has sparked speculation that the company could actually be building its own wearable devices, Andoid Police reported on Friday.

“As the VP of Hardware Engineering for Wearables, you’ll work collaboratively with the Senior Leadership team for Google Hardware and will be responsible for the design, development and shipment of all Google’s Wearable products.

“You will lead and enable the effectiveness of a large engineering organization primarily based in Mountain View to develop multiple next-generation wearable products simultaneously,” the job description reads.

The job listings also include a spot for a “Wearables Design Manager.”

“Since Google’s only current wearable product Pixel Buds has not been a runaway success, it’s safe to assume that the company has plans for other wearable products, like fitness trackers and/or smartwatches,” the report said.

In 2018, speculation about a possible “Pixel Watch” based on Google’s Wear OS started making the rounds until the tech giant responded to the rumours saying the watch was not coming anytime soon.

Earlier last month, Google reportedly purchased undisclosed wearable technology from Fossil.

Google first announced its Android-based operating system (OS) for wearables — Wear OS — in 2014.

–IANS

rp/rtp/bg