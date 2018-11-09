Google set to release new system update to ‘Wear OS’

San Francisco, Nov 16 (IANS) Google is set to release a new system update called the “H Update” to its “Wear Operating System (OS)” with features like the battery saver, body efficiency and smart app resume.

“In the next few months, you should soon see a system update on your device labeled ‘System Version: H’,” a Community Manager at Wear OS, Google wrote in a blog-post on Thursday.

The new battery saver mode that would come with the “H Update” to Android-based smart-watches would extend the device battery further by turning on “Battery Saver” to only display the time once your battery falls below 10 per cent.

“Additionally, after 30 minutes of inactivity your watch will go into deep sleep mode to conserve battery,” the post added.

Wih the “Smart App Resume” users would be able to pick up where they left off across all apps on their watches.

The search-engine giant is also included a 2-step power off functionality that would enable users to turn off their watches by holding the power button until they see the power off screen and then choose to either “power off” or “restart.”

“This update will be progressively rolling out over the coming months. Your device may not immediately be eligible for this update and will be determined by your watch manufacturer. Some functionality may vary by device,” the post said.

–IANS

rp/ksk